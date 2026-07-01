XLRI appoints Fr Antony R Uvari as Director of Delhi-NCR campus

XLRI has appointed Fr Antony R Uvari, SJ as the new Director of its Delhi-NCR campus, effective July 1, 2026. He succeeds Fr Nelson A D’Silva, SJ, who moves on to serve as President of the Delhi Jesuit Society.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Fr Uvari holds a postgraduate degree from the institute and a PhD from the University of Madras. He brings over 18 years of senior academic, administrative, and leadership experience across premier management institutions in India.
Fr. Uvari’s academic career has been closely intertwined with the Xavier network. He served as a faculty member at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) from 2004 to 2010, before joining XLRI from 2010 to 2013, where he held positions including Dean of Administration, Associate Dean, Chairperson of Admissions, and Professor.
From October 2013, he served as Associate Director of XIMB whilst being the Registrar of XIM University, Bhubaneswar. He returned to XLRI from 2016 to 2019, before being appointed Vice Chancellor of XIM University, a position he held from September 2019 to September 2025, steering the institution through a period of significant growth. He has also served as visiting faculty at Loyola University Maryland.
His research focuses on leadership and personnel effectiveness, with ongoing work examining the relationship between HR practices and organizational performance. He has published in national and international journals, developed teaching case studies, and designed management development programmes for corporate and development-sector organizations.
Speaking on his appointment, Fr Uvari said, “I accept this responsibility with deep gratitude and a profound sense of mission. Having journeyed with the XLRI community over the years, it is a privilege to now serve as Director at a time when the institution is poised for its next phase of growth. Our greatest strength has always been our people — our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and partners. Together, we will continue to build an institution that pursues academic excellence, nurtures ethical leadership, encourages innovation, and remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, service, and
nation-building.”
XLRI Delhi-NCR, inaugurated in 2020 and located in Jhajjar District, Haryana, is a platinum-rated Green Building certified campus situated 25 km from Gurugram. It is part of XLRI, India’s oldest B-school, founded in 1949.