XLRI appoints Fr Antony R Uvari as Director of Delhi-NCR campus

XLRI has appointed Fr Antony R Uvari, SJ as the new Director of its Delhi-NCR campus, effective July 1, 2026. He succeeds Fr Nelson A D’Silva, SJ, who moves on to serve as President of the Delhi Jesuit Society.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Fr Uvari holds a postgraduate degree from the institute and a PhD from the University of Madras. He brings over 18 years of senior academic, administrative, and leadership experience across premier management institutions in India.

Fr. Uvari’s academic career has been closely intertwined with the Xavier network. He served as a faculty member at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) from 2004 to 2010, before joining XLRI from 2010 to 2013, where he held positions including Dean of Administration, Associate Dean, Chairperson of Admissions, and Professor.