XLRI to set up 61.7-acre Amaravati campus in Andhra Pradesh; plans to add over 1,000 seats

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XLRI – Xavier School of Management is set to expand its academic capacity with more than 1,000 seats through a new 61.7-acre campus planned in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. According to the institute, the proposed campus will be developed with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore and will host new academic and executive education programmes.
The institute has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to establish the campus, to be known as XLRI Amaravati. The partnership will support the development of academic infrastructure and learning facilities as part of the institute’s expansion plans.
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In the first phase, the campus will introduce an integrated management programme designed to accommodate around 1,000 students. In addition to the full-time programme, executive education courses for about 200 working professionals are also planned at the Amaravati campus.
Founded in 1949, XLRI – Xavier School of Management is among the country’s oldest business schools. The institute currently operates campuses in Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR, offering postgraduate management programmes and executive education courses for industry professionals.
The proposed Amaravati campus will include academic blocks, technology-enabled classrooms and other learning infrastructure. The institute said the campus will be designed in line with global accreditation standards and will include facilities intended to support teaching, research and professional training.
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Officials said the collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority aims to expand management education opportunities and support institutional development in the region. Amaravati has been planned as a centre for governance, education and institutional activity by the state government.
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XLRI Director George Sebastian said the new campus reflects the institute’s plan to expand access to management education while continuing its existing academic programmes.
“With the establishment of XLRI Amaravati, we aim to expand access to management education while remaining aligned with our academic values and institutional mission,” he said.