XLRI to set up 61.7-acre Amaravati campus in Andhra Pradesh; plans to add over 1,000 seats

XLRI – Xavier School of Management is set to expand its academic capacity with more than 1,000 seats through a new 61.7-acre campus planned in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. According to the institute, the proposed campus will be developed with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore and will host new academic and executive education programmes.

The institute has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to establish the campus, to be known as XLRI Amaravati. The partnership will support the development of academic infrastructure and learning facilities as part of the institute’s expansion plans.

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