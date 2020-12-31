XAT, SNAP: Preparation hacks to crack management entrance test

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) are national level entrance exams for admission to post graduate and masters degree programmes in management and science. XAT 2021 is primarily for admission to XLRI and its associated institutes while SNAP 2020 is for admission to programs offered by business schools under Symbiosis International University (SIU).

The examinations for both XAT 2021 and SNAP 2020 are scheduled to be held in January. The first exam of SNAP 2020 has already taken place on December 20. The admit cards for XAT 2021 and SNAP 2020 are already available at the respective websites which essentially means that candidates only have a few more days to brush up on preparations.

With only a few days left, the one thing that candidates must refrain from doing is trying to waste time in covering a new topic. Whether it is the topics of XAT or the syllabus of SNAP, if you have left out or are struggling with a particular topic, let it be. Instead, focus all attention on what you have already covered effectively. Revise important questions from these topics and make sure to clear out any confusion in the understanding of basic concepts.

Having said that candidates must not waste time to cover new topics during the last few days, it is of equal importance that no major topic which poses the opportunity to score high marks must be left out. One easy hack to brush up on the techniques of complex problem-solving in exams like XAT is referring to already solved papers and model question papers. Candidates can save a lot of time by looking up solved papers and understanding the methods implemented to do so. In case one cannot get their hands on solved papers, utilising the respective XAT and SNAP answer keys in conjunction with the previous years’ papers can also help.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

XAT 2021 and SNAP 2020 preparations are essentially incomplete without a lot of practice. Referring to the previous years papers of XAT, topics such as decision making and logical ability can be tricky. Candidates must collect the question papers of the last few years and practice the typical questions extensively in these last few days. The same is also true for SNAP 2020 and candidates must adopt such smart preparation strategies to crack the exam.

We have already emphasised the importance of last-minute revisions and practice. However, effective practice must be precisely aimed to get better results in solving the question paper within the limited time frame. One of the easiest ways to do this is solving mock tests for SNAP 2020 and XAT 2021. Mock tests for XAT 2021 can particularly help in understanding typical methodologies to solve tricky reasoning and decision making problems.

Another important last-minute tip for candidates intending to secure their names in the merit lists of XAT 2021 and SNAP 2020 is to look up important topics and focus their attention on these particular topics during these last days. For example, in the XAT 2021 exam, candidates are advised to focus on decision making and general knowledge questions. Similarly, one can also identify the most repetitive questions from previous year papers of SNAP 2020 and focus on preparing for these.