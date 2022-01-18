XAT result 2022 released: Check next steps to follow for admissions

XLRI has released the XAT 2022 result today i.e. on January 18, 2022. The exam was conducted on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website – xatonline.in

Now that the XAT 2022 result is announced, the shortlisting of students for Personal Interview (PI) will start soon. The admission process of XLRI is a two-step process. First, the candidates are shortlisted for the personal interview round. And then, a final list of selected candidates is prepared based on many other factors such as their work experience, academic background, and extracurricular activities.

XLRI takes into account the XAT percentile of the candidates. XLRI releases the minimum qualifying cutoff for XAT 2022 on its official website i.e. xlri.ac.in. Those candidates who manage to secure marks more than the cut-off percentile, section-wise and overall, are shortlisted for the personal interview round. The shortlisted candidates will then have to fill a form to book a slot for the interview round.

For filling the slot-booking form, candidates will have to go to the official website of XLRI and log in using their application number and password. After logging in, candidates can select the PI slot suitable for them. Candidates can also update their slots in the future if required. After the forms are filled, interview calls are made to the candidates who have successfully booked a slot for themselves.

The personal Interviews of the candidates will be conducted from mid-February to mid-March, 2022. Candidates who fail in filling up the slot-booking form in the given period of time will be eliminated and won’t be given the opportunity to appear for the PI round.

In the Personal Interview round, the candidates are judged for their communication skills, problem-solving skills, leadership skills, personality, business knowledge, etc. It is an extremely important round as it plays a vital role in whether you’ll be selected or not. Therefore, it is advised to the candidates to keep learning and practicing the required skills to ace the Personal Interview round.

After this round is conducted successfully, the screening of candidates is done according to their performance in the personal interview round, relevant work experience, academic performance, and extracurricular activities. Taking all these factors into consideration, a final list of selected candidates is prepared and released on the official website of XLRI.

The final merit list is released in April 2022, and after the release of the first final merit list, a waitlist is released. After the release of the final merit list, all the necessary formalities are needed to be completed by the candidates and document verification is needed to be done. Once all this procedure will be completed, the academic session will begin from Mid-June, 2022.