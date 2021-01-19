XAT result 2021 released, here’s how to check

XAT result 2021: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 18. The candidates can check the result through the website- xatonline.in. The score card is available to download online by entering the login details- user id, date of birth.

The entrance exam was held on January 3 in online mode at 185 centres across the country.

XAT result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘XAT 2021’ score card link

Step 3: Enter user id and date of birth

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who have cleared XAT will be called for the GD/ interview round from various management institutes. The score of XAT is valid for over 150 B-schools like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more.