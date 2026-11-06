XAT 2027: XLRI Jamshedpur increases PGDM-HRM seats, allows more unanswered questions without penalty

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 today announced increase in seats, changes to its examination pattern and admission opportunities, and the addition of new associate institutes.
Under the revised examination rules, candidates can now leave up to 12 questions unanswered in Part 1 without attracting a penalty, compared with the earlier limit of eight. A penalty of 0.10 marks will apply for every unanswered question beyond the revised limit.
XLRI Jamshedpur has also increased its intake for the Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM) programme from 180 to 240 seats, marking a 33.3 per cent increase.
Moreover, XAT 2027 has expanded its network of associate institutes, adding 17 new B-schools, according to the statement . These include Mahindra University, Masters’ Union University, Narayana Business School, RV University, Sparsh Global Business School, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management and ACCMAN Institute of Management, among others.
The additions take the examination’s network of participating institutions further beyond XLRI, giving candidates more options for management admissions across different cities and programmes.
As part of a special preparation initiative, candidates who complete their XAT 2027 applications by November 11 will receive the XAT 2025 and XAT 2026 question papers along with answer keys.
Dr Rahul K Shukla, Professor, General Management Area, and Convenor, XAT and Admissions, said the announcements are aimed at giving aspirants greater flexibility in the examination and more opportunities to pursue management education.
The XAT 2027 registration process will close on December 6, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2027. Candidates can apply through the official website, xatonline.in.