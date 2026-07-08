XAT 2027 registration begins July 15; day 1 applicants to get first-choice exam city

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 registration process will begin on July 15. XLRI Jamshedpur also announced a new initiative that guarantees candidates registering on the opening day their first-choice test city.
According to XLRI, applicants who complete their registration on July 15, 2026, will be allotted their preferred exam city, with confirmation of the allotted centre to be shared by August 5, 2026. The institute said the move is aimed at helping candidates plan their travel and focus on exam preparation well in advance.
Conducted by XLRI on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT is one of the country’s oldest and most widely accepted management entrance examinations. The test is accepted by more than 250 B-schools and is conducted across over 100 cities in India.
Announcing the registration schedule, Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor, XAT 2027, said the examination has remained a trusted gateway for quality management education for decades.
“For XAT 2027, we will continue to build on this value while introducing initiatives that support aspirants through their preparation and make their test-taking journey more reassuring and student-friendly,” he said.
The examination is open to graduates from any academic discipline, irrespective of whether they have prior work experience.
To support candidates, XLRI said XAT 2027 will offer multiple mock tests, live webinars with the convenor, and online interaction sessions with previous years’ toppers to help aspirants prepare for the examination.
XAT is conducted in a single session without score normalisation and serves as the entrance test for admissions to MBA and PGDM programmes at XLRI and several other participating management institutes across the country.