XAT 2027 registration begins July 15; day 1 applicants to get first-choice exam city

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 registration process will begin on July 15. XLRI Jamshedpur also announced a new initiative that guarantees candidates registering on the opening day their first-choice test city.

According to XLRI, applicants who complete their registration on July 15, 2026, will be allotted their preferred exam city, with confirmation of the allotted centre to be shared by August 5, 2026. The institute said the move is aimed at helping candidates plan their travel and focus on exam preparation well in advance.

Conducted by XLRI on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT is one of the country’s oldest and most widely accepted management entrance examinations. The test is accepted by more than 250 B-schools and is conducted across over 100 cities in India.