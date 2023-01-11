scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

XAT 2023 Response sheet released; how to download

XAT 2023 response sheet: Candidates who appeared for the XAT exam can check the response sheet at the official website of XAT — xatonline.in.

XAT 2023: response sheet released
XAT 2023 Response sheet: Xavier School of Management today released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the response sheet at the official website of XAT — xatonline.in. The XAT answer key will be released soon.

Read |CUET, NEET, JEE, MHT CET: UG entrance exam calendar 2023 — registration, exam date, hall ticket

XAT 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2023. The XAT 2023 results will be announced on January 31

XAT 2023 response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘response sheet’ link.

Step 3: In the login page enter XAT ID and date of birth as password.

Step 4: Check the response sheet and download.

Step 5: Take a printout of the response sheet for further use.

XAT 2023 is a national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:11 IST
