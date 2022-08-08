XAT 2023 registration to begin on August 10

XLRI-School of Management Monday announced that the registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 will commence on August 10. Every year, on behalf of the Xavier Associate Management Institutes (XAMI), XLRI-Jamshedpur conducts the XAT examination.

Candidates will be able to register themselves on xatonline.in, said a statement.

XAT is one of the oldest and the second largest exam for MBA and PGDM admissions, as per XLRI.

The XAT exam will be conducted in over 80 cities across India and the scores will be valid for admissions at XLRI-Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes. Apart from these, the scores are accepted by over 160 B-schools across the country.

Last year, the XAT 2022 exam was held on January 2, 2022 and declared on January 18.

Meanwhile, the application process for CAT 2022 by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)-Bangalore has begun last week. The computer-based for admission in IIMs and other top B schools will be held on November 27, 2022. Last year, CAT was conducted by the IIM Ahmedabad on November 28. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.