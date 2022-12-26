scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

XAT 2023 admit card releasing today; steps to download

XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – xatonline.in

XAT 2023 is a national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

XAT 2023 Admit card: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023 today. XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – xatonline.in

Read |Cracked CAT 12 times, this tutor scored 100 percentile in four attempts

XAT 2023 is a national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

XAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit official website – xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login button on the top right corner

Step 3: Enter XAT ID and date of birth

Step 4: Click on login to access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

It must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue.

The exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. Candidates will be given a duration of three hours to complete the test. Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. 

 

 

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:16:30 am
