XAT 2022: XLRI announces exam date, registration to begin soon

The Xavier School of Management will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on January 3. The registration process will start soon and will conclude on November 30. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over 89 B-schools across India which accept XAT score for admission.

XAT 2022 admit card will release on December 20. The GRE score validity will be taken from December 1, 2016, to December 31, 2021.

Candidates having a graduate-level degree from a recognised institute can apply of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline can also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021 to secure a seat in XLRI. However, NRI and foreign candidates may apply through their GMAT scores.