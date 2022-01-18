XAT 2022 results announced: Check how to download score card

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released THE results for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022). Candidates can visit the official website at xatonline.in to download their scorecard.

How to check scorecard:

Step 1: Visit official website of XAT 2022 — xatonline.in

Step 2: Enter needed information (such as XAT Id and date of birth) in the ‘login’ section

Step 3: Go to your dashboard and check the ‘result’ tab.

Step 4: Download XAT 2022 scorecard and save for future reference

XAT 2022 was conducted on January 2, 2022, for admissions in postgraduate management courses in XLRI. Response sheets were made available on the official website on January 05.

This entrance exam is a national-level exam that is conducted every year for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. The test was conducted in online mode. The candidates will be given a section-wise score and an overall score, which will be used as the basis for admissions in PG programmes in nearly 160 participating institutes.