XAT 2022 official answer key released; check expected result date

XLRI has released the XAT answer key. XAT 2022 exam was held on 2 January 2022 by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and the XAT 2022 response sheet was released on 3 January 2022. The candidates can download the answer key by entering their login credentials i.e. XAT id and the date of birth. The candidates will also be able to raise an objection in the answer key if they have any.

The candidates can check the answer key for XAT 2022 online from the official website i.e. xatonline.in. Visit the official website and click on the “Answer Key” button and then the candidate’s login dashboard will open, in that enter your XAT id and date of birth and click on the login button. Then click on the candidate’s response tab.

The answer key will then appear on your screen. You will be able to download it in the form of a pdf. In the answer key, the candidate’s name, XAT id, test centre, question id, chosen option, status, section name etc. will all be mentioned in the XAT 2022 answer key.

The candidates can use the answer key with the XAT question paper. With the help of these, you can cross-check the correct answers with the answers which you have marked in the exam and which are actually the correct answers. The candidates can use the marking scheme. One mark is given for every correct answer in the XAT 2022 and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. If there are more than 8 unattempted answers then 0.10 marks will be deducted. By this, you can calculate your raw scores.

With the release of the answer key, XLRI provides the facility to raise objections against the answer key. This facility will be available for some time. You can go to the official website and log in with the XAT id and the Date of Birth and click on the login button. Click on “Raise Objection”.

Then enter all the details like the question id, correct option, remarks, etc. You will need to submit some documents which show that your objection is correct. Now you can submit your objection. If your objection seems to be correct by the authority, then they will make the modifications. When the final answer key will be released, there will be no further changes.

The XAT 2022 result will be released on 31st January 2022. Though XLRI has already released the result release date, there is a possibility that XAT result will be released early. It will be released online. You can check it by going on to the official website and login in with the XAT id and the date of birth. You can click on the login button. After that click on the scorecard.

The XAT 2022 scorecard will appear on your screen. You can now check your result and also download it in the form of a pdf for any future preference. The scorecard will contain the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, XAT score and percentile, XAT exam date, XAT id, address details, the validity period of the scorecard, etc.