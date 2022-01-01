XAT 2022 tomorrow: Check last minute preparation tips, exam day guidelines

XAT 2022 will be held on January 2 from 9:30 am to 12:40 pm. XAT admit card was released on December 24, 2021 and candidates can download it until the exam day. XLRI has released a video for the exam day process on the official website – xatonline.in. XAT 2022 results will be declared on January 31, 2022.

XAT 2022 will contain 2 parts – first part will consist of verbal and logical ability with 26 questions, decision making with 21 questions and quantitative ability and data interpretation with 28 questions. Part 1 will have a total of 75 questions with a time limit of 165 mins. Part 2 will have with 25 questions based on General Knowledge and 1 essay question. The general knowledge section is not taken into merit so there are in total 3 major sections.

Candidates will get a total time of 25 mins to complete part 2. Exam preparation should be done in accordance with the entrance exam’s revised format and syllabus. While studying for the exam, you should follow the exam pattern and make sure you’re familiar with the format, number, and type of questions.

Unlike CAT, XAT is not a speed test. So for last-minute preparation, candidates need to know the type of questions that are asked in XAT, especially the critical reasoning questions in the verbal section and the decision-making section. The essay is a whole new section that has been introduced in XAT 2022.

For candidates to tackle the essay section in a limited time, they should prepare several essay topics beforehand. To do so they must have a thorough knowledge of GK and current affairs. Review basic grammar rules for verbal ability and arithmetic, geometry, algebra, and numbers for the quant section.

Fast calculation techniques should help candidates solve a maximum number of questions in a short time. Decision-making (DM) is the deciding factor of the XAT 2022 exam as it includes questions from business problems, ethical dilemmas, hiring problems, and so on. Candidates neglect this section in order to study other sections, but in the end, struggle to clear the cutoff because of low scores in the DM section.

Allocate at least 30 to 40 mins to the DM section as it is the most time-consuming section. Also, if it is the weakest section of the candidates they should keep at least 50 mins for this section and attempt it at the start and not at the last. Keep 20 mins for the strongest section at the end. Choose easy questions to answer first and leave out the difficult ones to attempt later. Try to avoid the mistakes you made while attempting mock tests.

Do not do guess marking unless you are sure the answer will be between 2 particular options in a given question. Try to attempt 15-18 questions from each section for the initial attempt, then come back for more. The cutoff scores of XAT 2022 should be around 90-94 including female and male engineering as well as non-engineering candidates.

For candidates to have a hassle-free experience of XAT 2022, they need to be aware of the exam guidelines. Since the global pandemic is ongoing, the safety protocols are placed at the exam center but the candidates should also follow the covid guidelines announced by the government and exam authorities.

The candidates must bring their XAT admit card, a government authorised photo ID card (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Valid college ID Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Employee ID Card), one recent size photograph. The candidates should reach the exam center before the gate closing time (9.20 am), with all the necessary documents, a mask, gloves, sanitizer, a transparent water bottle, a simple pen/pencil, and a PwD certificate (if applicable).

The candidates should maintain social distancing inside the exam center premises all the time. Any garments or clothing which contains metal is not allowed, only plain sweaters/cardigans are allowed. Electronic items, jewellery, jackets, calculators are prohibited inside the exam hall.

Candidates should have the Arogya Setu app installed on their phone, if a smartphone is not available candidates can submit the self-declaration form. The above exam guidelines are mandatory to be followed by every test taker, if any candidate is found to be not adhering to these guidelines their candidature could get cancelled.