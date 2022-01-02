XAT 2022 concludes: Check paper analysis, expected cut-off and result date

The XLRI has conducted the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022) today. The exam was held from 9:30 am to 12:40 pm, in computer-based mode and now coaching institutes are releasing XAT 2022 answer key and analysis. This time, the exam had 5 sections. The paper was divided into 2 parts. Part 1 had questions on verbal and logical ability, decision making, and quantitative ability and data interpretation. In Part 2, questions were asked from the general knowledge and essay writing.

There were 101 questions in the XAT 2022 exam, of which, 100 were MCQ questions and 1 was a descriptive question. The total number of questions in verbal and logical ability was 26. in decision making 21 questions were asked and from quantitative ability & data interpretation, there were 28 questions in the exam.

In Part 2, General Knowledge questions were 25 and only 1 question was asked in the Essay section. Essay Writing is the new section in the exam. It was not there last year. The answer in this section shall be evaluated if a candidate is shortlisted for PI round.

Every question in the exam carried 1 mark. For incorrect answers, a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be done. XLRI shall also put a penalty of 0.10 marks for every unanswered question. However, this shall be implemented after 8 unanswered questions.

The cut off for XAT 2022 can only be predicted at this stage. For getting admission in SPJIMR Mumbai, candidates need to score 90+. Same is the expected cut off for XIM Bhubaneswar and IMT Ghaziabad. However, candidates who are aiming for XLRI Jamshedpur must expect a call at 95-96+.

XLRI usually announces XAT results within 3 weeks of the exam. Going by this, XAT 2022 result is expected to be out by January 24 or 25, 2022. The result of XAT is only announced online, at xatonline.in. Candidates can check and download it from the login by entering their registration id and password. The result is announced in the form of a scorecard. In it, details like name, gender, date of birth, XAT ID, exam date, percentile in each section, total percentile, and result validity is mentioned.

Once the result is announced, XLRI announces the data of the shortlisted candidates. Usually, it is announced on the result day only. SPJIMR releases 2 shortlists. One is based on the profile and the second one is based on XAT scores.

However, candidates shortlisted as per the profile must also have secured the minimum percentile required in XAT 2022. The rest of the colleges, like LIBA, XIMB, TAPMI, IMT, GIM, Great Lakes, etc, announced the shortlist after a few days.