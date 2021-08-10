XAT 2022 application process begins, exam to be held on January 2

XAT 2022: The Xavier School of Management has invited applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. The exam will be held on January 2 in online mode. The registration process has started and will conclude on November 30. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over 89 B-schools across India that accept XAT scores for admission. Interested candidates can apply at – xatonline.in.

Candidates having a recognized bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline are eligible to apply. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2022, may also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2022. However, NRI and Foreign candidates may apply through GMAT score.

XAT 2022 admit card will release on December 20. The GRE score validity will be taken from December 1, 2016, to December 31, 2021.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1800 and an additional Rs 300 for each programme they apply for. For foreign nationals, the fee is $50 and an additional fee per subject of $25. Those applying through GMAT will have to pay Rs 2500 while for NRI and foreign nationals the fee is Rs 5000.

Meanwhile, the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has begun. The registration process will be closed on September 15. IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the admission test on November 28.