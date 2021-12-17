XAT 2022 admit card to be out soon, know how to download

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is all set to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 on January 2, 2022. As per the official website – xatonline.in, candidates who have applied for the test will be able to download the XAT 2022 Admit Card from December 20, 2021, onwards.

The admit cards will be accessible via the login facility available on the website. This national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

To download the admit cards, below are the steps to be followed.

Step 1- Go to the XAT 2022 official website – xatonline.in

Step 2- On the top-right corner of the page, click on the ‘Admit Card’ button

Step 3- A new login page will open where the candidate has to enter their XAT ID and date of birth

Step 4- Click on the ‘Login’ button, and a new page will open where one has to click on the ‘Admit Card’ button

Step 5- The XAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Please note that the XAT 2022 Login facility to download the admit card will be activated on the specified date. These steps for downloading the admit cards are subject to change. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website. Furthermore, it must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue.

Now as the exam approaches, candidates should boost up their preparation. As per the XAT 2022 Syllabus, the exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. These sections are Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Candidates will be given a duration of three hours to complete the test. The marking scheme is such that for every correct answer, 01 mark will be awarded which for every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Reportedly, there is no negative marking in the GK section. To get a good score in the exam, it is advised to take as many mock tests as possible.

Moreover, read newspapers, novels, fiction books, etc. because that will help in improving the Verbal Ability section. One can also go through the previous years’ question papers to figure out the exam pattern in detail and understand what range of questions are generally asked. Also, going through the class 9 and 10 NCERT Mathematics books to understand the basics of the Quantitative Ability section is equally significant.