XAT 2022 admit card released; check steps to download

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022. XAT 2022 will be conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – xatonline.in

The institute had earlier informed the admit card release date as December 20 which was later rescheduled. XAT 2022 is a national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

XAT 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit official website – xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login button on the top right corner

Step 3: Enter XAT ID and date of birth

Step 4: Click on login to access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

It must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue.

The exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. Candidates will be given a duration of three hours to complete the test. Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.