Monday, December 20, 2021
XAT 2022 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

XAT 2022 will be conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website - xatonline.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: December 20, 2021 10:57:35 am
XAT 2022 hall ticket, XAT 2022 admit cardIt must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue. (Representative image)

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022 today. XAT 2022 will be conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – xatonline.in

This national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

XAT 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit official website – xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login button on the top right corner

Step 3: Enter XAT ID and date of birth

Step 4: Click on login to access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out

It must be noted that it is mandatory for candidates to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with valid ID proof to the allocated exam venue.

The exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. Candidates will be given a duration of three hours to complete the test. Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. 

