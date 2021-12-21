XAT 2022 admit card release date postponed; check details

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has rescheduled the admit card release date for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2022. The admit card will now be released on December 22. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – xatonline.in

XAT 2022 will be conducted on January 2, 2022. This national-level management entrance examination is conducted for admitting students to various MBA/PGDM programmes.

The exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions divided among four sections. These sections are Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Candidates will be given a duration of three hours to complete the test. The marking scheme is such that for every correct answer, 01 mark will be awarded which for every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Reportedly, there is no negative marking in the GK section. To get a good score in the exam, it is advised to take as many mock tests as possible.