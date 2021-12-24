XAT 2022 admit card out; Here are 5 important things to verify in the hall ticket

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the admit cards for the XLRI Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on December 24, 2021. Candidates who had successfully registered for the exam are instructed to download and print a copy of their admit cards from the official website xatonline.in. However, after taking a printout of the document, candidates need to check their admit cards carefully to ensure that all information mentioned is accurate. Here are 5 things that a candidate needs to check in their exam hall ticket!

Firstly, it must be noted that the XAT 2022 admit card mentions important personal information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, PwD status, category, phone number, address, etc. All these details must be in tandem with those that a candidate had entered during the application process. In case any discrepancy in the admit card is left unaddressed, it would reflect in the scorecard as well. To avoid this, candidates must notify the XLRI authorities as soon as possible.

Apart from the personal information, candidates must also take a look at the photograph and signature mentioned on the admit card. Ensure that the image is as per the one uploaded while filling the XAT 2022 application form, and the pictures of both the candidate and the signature are recent, and vivid enough to match with the candidate’s appearance.

In addition, candidates must also check the XAT 2022 exam centre details and address. Candidates need to ascertain where the centre is located, whether it is easily accessible, and if possible, visit the site before the test. This will help candidates reach on time for the test on the exam day.

Furthermore, candidates must also pay attention to the XAT 2022 exam timings including the reporting time. Not only is it important to reach the right centre but also to reach on time, preferably at least 30 minutes prior.

Finally, the XAT 2022 admit card shall contain certain important exam-day instructions. Candidates are expected to read these instructions to understand and follow them to the hilt. Certain COVID-19 related instructions are also present on the admit card. These must also be registered and followed during the XAT 2022 exam.