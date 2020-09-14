XAT 2021 applications open, exam to be held online on January 3

XAT 2020 applications open. (Representational image)

XAT 2021: The Xavier School of Management has invited applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021. The exam will be held on January 3 in online mode. The registration process has started and will conclude on November 30. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over 89 B-schools across India which accept XAT score for admission.

Candidates having a graduate-level degree from a recognised institute can apply of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline can also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021. However, NRI and foreign candidates may apply through their GMAT scores.

XAT 2021 will be conducted from 185 centres all across India, students will have the choice of selecting their exam city. An applicant will have to tell two cities of preference.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1700 and an additional Rs 300 for each programme they apply for. For foreign nationals, the fee is $50 and an additional fee per subject of $25. Those applying through GMAT will have to pay Rs 2500 while for NRI and foreign nationals the fee is Rs 5000.

Meanwhile, the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) has begun. The registration process will be closed on September 16. IIM Indore will conduct the admission test on November 29.

