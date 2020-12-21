XAT 2021 admit card released, here’s how to download

XAT 2021 admit card available at xatonline.in

XAT 2021: The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket from the website- xatonline.in.

The entrance exam will be held on January 3 in online mode at 185 centres across the country. It will consist of four aspects – verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge.

XAT 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the XAT admit card link

Step 3: The link will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out

The candidates need to make sure to carry their XAT admit card at the exam centre. The hall ticket will be available for download between December 21 and January 3.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over 89 B-schools across India which accept XAT score for admission.

