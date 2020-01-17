XAT 2020 result declared: Check score card at xatonline.in

XAT 2020 result: The scorecard carries the section-wise and overall scores and percentiles. XAT 2020 result: The scorecard carries the section-wise and overall scores and percentiles.

XAT 2020 result: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 16 at the official website – xatonline.in. Candidates can check their score by entering their login details. The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday, January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The scorecard carries the section-wise and overall scores and percentiles.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. The candidates who have cleared XAT will be called for the GD/ interview round from various management institutes.

The score of XAT 2020 is valid for over 150 B-schools like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more.

XAT 2020 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Login with your registration number and password

Step 5: Download and if needed take a print out of the result

In a notice, XAMI has informed that the XAT answer keys remain unchanged. Meanwhile, CAT 2019 result was released early this month. This year, as many as 75,004 female students and 1,34,917 male candidates appeared for the exam. Five transgender candidates also registered for the same.

