XAT 2020 registrations begin: Check how to apply, exam dates

XAT 2020: The application process has begun for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020. Interested candidates can apply online for the entrance exam at the official website, xatonline.in.

Advertising

Candidates can apply till November 30 without late fee and December 7 with the late fee. Candidates will have an option to change the test city preference only and before November 30, 2019. The entrance exam for admission to the Xavier School of Management along with 149 other institutes will be conducted on January 5.

XAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘register’

Step 3: Fill details, click save and next

Step 4: Upload documents, fill the form, select programme

Step 5: Click final submit

Step 6: Make payment and click send

XAT 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1700 and Rs 2000 with a late fee and Rs 500 for 300 for each additional programme (Rs 500 per subject with late fee). For NRIs and foreign nationals, the fee for one or more programmes is Rs 5000. Courses offered through XAT at XLRI include two-year fill time postgraduate programme – PGDM Business Management and PGDM Human recourse. A 15-month, full-time programme for PGDM in general management programme and a four-year fellow programme in management.