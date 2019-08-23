XAT 2020 applications release: Check how to apply, exam pattern, important days

XAT 2020: The registration process for the XAT – Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for admission to MBA programmes at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and over 100 other B-schools has begun. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, xatonline.in. The exam will be conducted on January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates will have to submit applications and city preferences by November 30. The exam will consist of four aspects – verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge. Candidates can also apply between December 1 to 7 but they will have to pay an additional late fee.

XAT 2020: Eligibility

Applicant must have obtained a bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2020 may also apply. Candidates of foreign nationality and NRIs must apply through GMAT score.

XAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, verify and create a registration id

Step 4: Log-in and fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment

XAT 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs 1700. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 300 each.

The result for the XAT will be declared by January 31 and scorecard will remain available to download till March 31. In case of any query, candidates can email at the official websites, xat2020@xlri.ac.in, admis@xlri.ac.in.

Meanwhile, for admissions to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) will be conducted on November 24. The applications for the same are open. This year IIM Kozhikode is conducting the exam.