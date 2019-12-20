Xat admit card 2020: The download link will be available at xatonline.in. (Representational image) Xat admit card 2020: The download link will be available at xatonline.in. (Representational image)

XAT admit card 2020: The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be released today on December 20 at the official website – xatonline.in. All those candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam will be conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, January 5 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. The exam will consist of four aspects – verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge.

XAT 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the XAT admit card link

Step 3: The link will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check details like name etc and take a print out

The candidates need to make sure to carry their XAT admit card at the exam centre. The hall ticket will be available for download between December 20 and January 3, 2020.

XAMI will announce the result for the XAT by January 31 and scorecard will remain available to download till March 31. In case of any query, candidates can email at the official websites, xat2020@xlri.ac.in, admis@xlri.ac.in.

