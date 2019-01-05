XAT 2019 tomorrow: Important instructions before appearing for examinations

XAT 2019: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be conducted on Sunday, January 6, 2019. The online exam is conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) for admission to the post graduate management programmes. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country from 10 am to 1 pm.

This year, there is a change in the paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have essay writing. The paper will have 4 sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

XAT 2019: Reminders before appearing for examinations

Admit card: Your admit card will contain all the important details such as roll number, name, exam centre, duration etc. Don’t forget to carry it to the centre as without it you will be denied entry.

Revision: Go through the syllabus and revise everything that you have already covered. Revise all your strong areas so that you don’t miss out any marks.

No new topic: Last day is not the time to start a new topic. In case you have left something, let it be. Mugging up new things at the time moment will only lead to confusion.

Mock test: If you have revised well and still want to be sure of your preparations, take the mock test available at the official website. It contains questions based on the latest pattern and will be almost similar to the questions which will be framed.

GK section: If you have been serious about your preparation, you might already be well-acquainted with the current affairs. A last moment trick would be to take any random Gk/current affair quiz from a good, authentic website in order to brush up your preparations.

Complete your sleep: It is very important for you to get 6-7 hours of good sleep in order to start your day refreshed, with a relaxed mind. Do not study late at night. Give yourself time to relax a night before and watch your favorite movie or spend time with family.

Reach on time: Leave for the examination centre on time. It is always better to reach the venue a little before time than reaching late and missing the exam.

Stay calm: Attempt your paper with a calm and composed mind. Do not take stress and maintain a positive attitude. Always remember that optimism is the key to good performance.