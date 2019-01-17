XAT 2019 result declared at xatonline.in, download scores here

XAT 2019: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) today, January 17 at the official website – xatonline.in. Candidates can check their score by entering their login details. The exam was held on January 6. The scorecard carries the section-wise and overall scores and percentiles.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. Those who have cleared the exam will be called for the GD/ interview round from various management institutes. XAT 2019 score is valid for over 150 B-schools like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more.

This year, XAT eliminated the essay writing section and had no subjective-type of questions even though the sample paper released just three days before the exam, had many non-MCQ type questions.