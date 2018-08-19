XAT 2019 registration to begin tomorrow: Check paper pattern, syllabus, other details here

XAT 2019: The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on January 6 from 10 am to 1 pm. XAT 2019: The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on January 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

XAT 2019: The online application process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 will begin on August 20 and the last date to file application is November 30. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on January 6 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should apply for the same from the official website of XAT (xatonline.in).

XAT 2019: Registration process

The registration process will begin from tomorrow, and the candidates can apply till November 30.

Documents required for registration

– Scanned image of passport-size colour photograph against the white background. (200 x 230 pixels, 20-50 kb)

– Scanned image of a candidate’s signature with a black pen on white paper (140 x 60 pixels, 10-20 kb)

Steps to apply for XAT 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for XAT 2018 as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab to “register online”.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

Eligibility

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution. The final year students are also eligible to apply for the examination.

Paper pattern

This year, there is a change in the paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have essay writing. The paper will have 4 sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Part I: A total of 72 questions will be asked in the three sections — A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. The first three sections should be ideally completed in 170 minutes.

Part II: About 25 questions on General Knowledge will be asked.

Important dates

Application process begins- August 20, 2018

Last date to apply- November 30, 2018

XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

Colleges that accept XAT score

Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

Manipal Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. The online exam is conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI).

