XAT 2019: Registration from August 20 at xatonline.in, paper pattern changed

XAT 2019: The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on January 6 from 10 am to 1 pm XAT 2019: The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on January 6 from 10 am to 1 pm

XAT 2019: Xavier School of Management has released the official notification for the Xavier Aptitude Test that will be conducted on January 6. The online application process will begin on August 20 and the candidates can apply till November 30. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the country from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should apply for the same from the official website of XAT (xatonline.in).

This year, there is a change in the paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have essay writing. The paper will have 4 sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Important dates:

Application process begins- August 20, 2018

Last date to apply- November 30, 2018

XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

Documents required for application:

– Scanned image of passport-size colour photograph against the white background. (200 x 230 pixels, 20-50 kb)

– Scanned image of a candidate’s signature with a black pen on white paper (140 x 60 pixels, 10-20 kb)

Steps to apply for XAT 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for XAT 2018 as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab to “register online”.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App