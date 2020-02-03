Wrong questions asked in WBJEE 2020, claim students and teachers

Over a lakh candidate appeared in the state joint entrance examination (WBJEE) that was concluded on Sunday, February 2. Representational Image/ File Over a lakh candidate appeared in the state joint entrance examination (WBJEE) that was concluded on Sunday, February 2. Representational Image/ File

WBJEE 2020: Students who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) alleged some questions in the mathematics section had wrong options as the answers given in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) did not match the question.

The answers provided for two questions in category 1 were incorrect, claimed some students. In set D, question number 31 of trigonometry and question number 43 of coordinate geometry were wrong, as per students and teachers.

According to Sarvjeet Kumar, a teacher of FIITJEE, South Kolkata, “The answers of question numbers 31 and 43 were wrong. None of the MCQs matched with the questions.”

“These types of wrong questions in an entrance exam make students nervous and waste their time unnecessarily,” the teacher remarked. The teacher also solved answers for the questions, and here are the correct answers.

Question number 31

Correct answer

Question number 43

Correct answer

Meanwhile, the same question came as question number 1 and 39 in set C. “I got upset and nervous after failing to answer the first question. I could not match the answers with the MCQs provided,” said Akansha Mitra, a JEE aspirant.

“The maths paper was lengthy and difficult, and this type of error made students more nervous. I regret wasting my time on such questions,” said the student.

However, the state joint entrance board (WBJEEB) chairman Malayendu Saha commented that the board can act only after official communication.

Over one lakh candidate appeared in the state joint entrance examination (WBJEE) that was concluded on Sunday, February 2.

Questions in set C Questions in set C

The results of the WBJEE is expected to be declared in March-end, after the completion of the Higher Secondary (Uchha Madhyamik) examination on March 27, 2020.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App