World Teachers’ Day: What global shortages and India’s numbers tell us

World will celebrate Teachers’ Day today, and this year it carries a familiar warning. UNESCO estimates that the world needs 44 million more primary and secondary teachers by 2030 to achieve universal basic education. About 15 million of them are needed in sub-Saharan Africa. In Southern Asia, where India sits, UNESCO’s analysis put the gap at 7.8 million. The shortage is not confined to poorer regions. Nations across Europe and North America also find it hard to recruit and retain teachers. Heavy workloads, modest pay and low recognition are among the reasons UNESCO cites.

This year’s observance also marks 60 years of the ILO-UNESCO recommendation on the status of teachers. The issue, then, is not only how many teachers a country has. It is whether its schools can hire, place and retain them.

India has more students for every teacher than the average across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries (a group of 38 mostly high-income, developed nations) at the school level, particularly in primary education. The latest OECD data from its “Education in Glance” put India’s student-to-teaching-staff ratio at 27 students per teacher in primary education, compared with an OECD average of 14.

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At the lower-secondary level, India’s ratio is 19 against an OECD average of 13, while at upper secondary it is 21 against an OECD average of 13. The gap is also visible against several major economies. In primary education, the ratio is 21 in the US, 25 in the UK, 15 in Germany and 18 in France, similarly Spain is at 15, much below India. Because OECD data relies on a unified global reporting standard, it allows analysts to directly compare these different education systems on equal terms.

Student-to-Teacher ratio: India and other major economies

Country / Group Primary Education Lower-Secondary Education Upper-Secondary Education India 27 19 21 OECD Average 14 13 13 United Kingdom (UK) 25 14 14 United States (US) 21 15 16 France 18 12 13 Germany 15 13 13 Spain 15 11 11

Source: OECD Education at Glance

This is where a recent SBI Research report on Indian higher education needs to be read separately. The report says India’s pupil-teacher ratio in higher education, covering universities and colleges in regular mode, was 23 in 2023-24 and describes the figure as broadly comparable with international levels. It also points to a wide variation within India: Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa have a PTR of around 14, while Bihar is at 57, Jharkhand at 48 and Uttar Pradesh at 33. The report’s comparison, however, is about higher education and should not be used against the OECD school-level figures above. Government data also show that PTR varies sharply by level and state.

What is India’s true school baseline vs the OECD numbers?

For school education, the latest UDISE+ data provide the Indian baseline. In 2024-25, India’s PTR was 20 at the primary level, 17 at upper primary, 15 at secondary and 23 at higher secondary. These figures are not identical to the OECD classification, which separates lower and upper secondary education differently. The OECD’s internationally comparable dataset, using its own classification and methodology, records India at 27 in primary, 19 in lower secondary and 21 in upper secondary for 2024.

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The OECD measure is based on the number of students relative to teaching staff and is reported separately by education level. Its latest table uses 2024 data and covers primary, lower-secondary and upper-secondary education. The OECD also reports that the average student-to-teacher ratio across its member countries fell from 15 to 14 in primary education between 2015 and 2024.

Among major English-speaking education systems, the differences are visible even within the OECD. The US has 21 students per teaching staff member in primary education, 16 at lower secondary and 20 at upper secondary. The UK records 25, 25 and 33, respectively. Australia has 14 at primary level, while data for its secondary levels are not available in the OECD table. Canada records 16 at primary and 13 at upper secondary, with lower-secondary data unavailable. Ireland has 13 at primary and 14 at upper secondary. New Zealand records 16 at primary, 13 at lower secondary and 14 at upper secondary.

The school-level picture also helps put SBI Research’s higher-education claim in context. Its report says India’s higher-education teaching workforce grew from about 13.7 lakh in 2013-14 to 17.3 lakh in 2023-24. But the increase in the overall number of teachers has not removed vacancies in centrally funded institutions. Citing parliamentary data, SBI Research says 14,042 of 41,351 sanctioned teaching posts were vacant, or 34per cent. The vacancy rate was 39per cent in IITs, 54per cent in IIITs, 29per cent in NITs and 31per cent in IIMs. Professor-level vacancies were particularly high, at 56.2per cent.