World Teachers’ Day 2026: Why October 5 is observed, UNESCO’s 44 million teacher shortage warning

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5 to recognise the role of teachers in education and draw attention to the professional conditions that shape their work. In 2026, the day marks 60 years of the 1966 ILO-UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers.
The date has a specific reason behind it. October 5 commemorates the adoption of the recommendation in 1966 at a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO). The recommendation laid down international standards covering teachers’ rights and responsibilities, initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.
For 2026, UNESCO has announced the theme, “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.” The focus is not only on recognising teachers but on examining whether education systems are giving them the professional and material support needed to do their work.
This is also the year in which the 1966 recommendation is being revised. UNESCO says the teaching profession is facing newer pressures linked to digital technologies, climate change, inclusion, migration and displacement. It has also pointed to concerns around teachers’ autonomy, participation in policy-making, salaries, workloads and working environments. The review is intended to consider how the international framework should respond to these changes.
The issue is particularly relevant amid a global teacher shortage. UNESCO says 44 million additional teachers will be needed by 2030 to achieve universal primary and secondary education. The figure covers the scale of the global recruitment challenge and places teacher supply alongside questions of retention and working conditions.
The global 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration will be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on October 5. Teachers, ministers and other education stakeholders are expected to participate in discussions on protecting and advancing the status of the profession.
The programme will also include the award ceremony for the ninth UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development. World Teachers’ Day, therefore, is both a recognition of teachers and a day centred on the standards, rights and conditions that underpin the teaching profession.