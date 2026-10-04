World Teachers’ Day 2026: Why October 5 is observed, UNESCO’s 44 million teacher shortage warning

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5 to recognise the role of teachers in education and draw attention to the professional conditions that shape their work. In 2026, the day marks 60 years of the 1966 ILO-UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The date has a specific reason behind it. October 5 commemorates the adoption of the recommendation in 1966 at a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO). The recommendation laid down international standards covering teachers’ rights and responsibilities, initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.