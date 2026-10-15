APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: From newspaper boy to ‘Missile Man’ and ‘People’s President’

This year, October 15 marks the 95th birth anniversary of the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo: Indian Express)

Some legacies fade with time, but Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s only grow stronger. Every year, on October 15, India celebrates the birth anniversary of the former President, scientist and engineer, who remains one of the country’s most admired voices for young people. Kalam rarely missed an opportunity to interact with students, encouraging them to dream big and work towards building a nation “which is the best destination for the most talented scholars, scientists, and investors.”

Through his speeches and frequent interactions with students, including during his tenure at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kalam inspired generations to pursue knowledge, innovation and nation-building.

Delivering newspapers through the lanes of Rameswaram

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a middle-class family. In his autobiography, Wings of Fire, he wrote that his father had neither “much formal education” nor “much wealth”.