Why do we celebrate World Students’ Day on October 15?

World Student’s Day 2019: Like every year, the United Nations will celebrate the birth anniversary of the former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam as World Students’ Day. The late leader was known for his love for students and focus on promoting education. To honour him, the United Nations declared his birthday (October 15) as ‘World Students’ Day’ in 2010.

Kalam, a renowned scientist, made India proud with his missile defence program, but his favourite job was teaching and that’s how he wanted the world to remember him.

A well-known scientist, Kalam played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 which earned him the title ‘Missile Man of India.’ In 2005, Kalam visited Switzerland, after which the country declared May 26 to be observed as ‘Science Day’ as a mark of respect and in honour of his visit.

The list of awards bestowed on Kalam is endless. In 1981, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan and in 1990, the Padma Vibhushan. He was later awarded the Bharat Ratna for his contributions to research, the field of science as well as his work with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Among the many feathers in his cap is the successful testing of nuclear bombs at Pokhran. He was an author as well and his books include ‘Wings of Fire’, ‘My Journey’, ‘Ignited Minds – Unleashing the Power Within India’ and ‘India 2020 – A Vision for the New Millennium’.

The renowned scientist and teacher breathed his last in 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong.