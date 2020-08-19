World Photography Day: Here’ unique online courses to ace your clicking game

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 (Image: Pixabaly/Representational) World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 (Image: Pixabaly/Representational)

World Photography Day 2020: For those wanting to develop a new hobby, even learn professional photography or simply get more hearts on Instagram, here is a list of short online courses which can help bring out a professional photograph; choose one that suits you the best:

iPhone photography: This online course is offered by Udemy for beginners who want to become a skilled photographer without spending thousands of rupees on an expensive camera. It teaches techniques of digital photography using Iphones. This course is offered at a cost of Rs 481 and a certificate on completion. A 1.5-hour on-demand downloadable video content is also offered. From shot composition, how to optimise the iPhone camera settings, setting of lights, editing photos in lightroom on the phone, and professional storytelling techniques will be taught in the course.

Photography basics and beyond – from smartphones to DSLR specialisation: Offered by Michigan State University through Coursera, this specialisation covers a broad range of fundamental principles in photography, from camera control to principles of composition and creativity, a foundation for growth in creating photographs. This specialisation is six months long, students can enroll for free and it provides a certificate of completion to students.

Food Photography: This course is offered by Udemy and is at the beginner level. Students will learn to compose a variety of photographs that tell your food’s story, create a unique setting and style for the photography, control natural light to shoot better photographs and editing of the photographs among others. It offered at a cost of Rs 526. Students will get 19 lectures and a one-hour on-demand video and provide a certificate of completion by the end of the course.

Your road to better photography: It is an online course offered by Corey Reese Celebrity Photographer and Cinematographer, available through Udemy. This course is dedicated to simplifying the three elements — aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. Students will learn how to operate the camera in full manual mode. This course is for beginners to photographers still struggling with the concept of how to control the three elements. Classes of this course include four video lessons, two field assignments to practice the techniques learned in the training and 28 minutes of on-demand video. It can be accessible on the mobile or TV at the cost of Rs 700 with a 30-day money back guarantee and it will also provide the certificate of completion.

