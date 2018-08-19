World Photography Day 2018: Colleges which have photography courses in India

World Photography Day 2018: Today on the World Photography Day, here are some colleges to do Photography courses in India. (Express Archive) World Photography Day 2018: Today on the World Photography Day, here are some colleges to do Photography courses in India. (Express Archive)

It is hard to imagine a world without photographs. For many, it can just be a hobby, but for some, it’s a passion and a profession. On the occasion of World Photography Day, we bring you a list of list of renowned colleges in India which have photography courses

National Institute of Photography, Mumbai

Established in 1983 by Professor Manohar Desai, National Institute of Photography is one of the premier institute in India to learn Photography courses. Students from various parts of the country, including abroad come here to learn Photography. The institute runs diploma, certificate courses. It also conducts free workshops for the learners.

Delhi College of Photography

Run by Dhawan Production Private Limit, Delhi College of Photography is one of the renowned institutions to learn Photography. The institute has a well-equipped studio and offers special courses on Wildlife Photography, Fashion Photography apart from others.

AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Center, Jamia Millia Islamia

Established in 1982 by the former VC of Jamia Millia Islamia, Anwar Jamal Kidwai, AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Center is one of the best journalism institutes in India. The institute offers PG Diploma in Still Photography & Visual Communication programme. The other courses offered by the institute are MA in Mass Communication, MA in Visual Effect and Animation, MA in Convergent Journalism, MA in Development Communication, Postgraduate Diploma Programmes, PG Diploma in Acting and PG Diploma in Broadcast Technology.

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad

Established in 1940 in the Nizam’s state of Hyderabad, the College of Fine Arts was one of the renowned institutions in British India, which was later merged with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) founded in 1972. The college offers various courses in Photography, like BFA Photography MFA Photography Bridge Course (Photography) MFA Photography (PTPG). The candidates can secure admission only after clearing entrance test.

Osmania University, Hyderabad

The institute offers three year’s Bachelor’s degree in Photography (BFA Photography). Apart from the Photography programmes, the institute offers 158 various programmes which include Bachelor’s, Post Graduation, MPhil, PhD programmes.

National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Established in 1961, the institute offers Master’s degree in Photography (MDes Photography). The candidates holding Bachelor’s degree can only apply for the programme. The institute offers 15 seats for the admission.

