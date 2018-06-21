World Music Day 2018: Music composer or teacher; courses available in India

World Music Day: Though ‘voice’ is an ardent quality of a musician, but if you want to make a career in this industry, or want to be a researcher or a teacher, a degree in ‘music’ will help you to fulfil your dream. On this ‘World Music Day’, we bring you the list of courses and colleges where you can take admissions.
World Music Day 2018: Undergraduate courses available in Colleges
Department of Music, Delhi University
Eligibility criteria:
MA: Bachelor’s degree in Music or any other stream from a UGC recognised University.
M.Phil: MA in the concerned or allied or allied subject from any UGC recognised University
Ph.D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University.
Department of Music, Mumbai University
Courses offered
Pre-Diploma in Shastriya Gayan
Diploma in Music courses
Shastriya Gayan
Sugam Sangeet Gayan
Swar Vadya
Tal Vadya
Degree courses
Hindustani Classical Vocal Music
Hindustani Classical Instrumental in Percussion (Tabla)
Hindustani Classical Instrumental in Non Percussion (Sitar)
Master in Hindustani Classical Vocal Music
M.Phil in Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal Course)
Rabindra Bharati University, West Bengal
BA (Hons) (Instrumental Music)
BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)
BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)
Eligibility criteria
Rabindra Sangeet
BA (Hons): The candidates have to pass Class 12 with special aptitude in Rabindra Sangeet
MA: BA (Hons/ Special) in Rabindra Sangeet or any other subject from UGC recognised University.
M Phil: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks
Ph D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55% marks.
Vocal Music
BA (Hons): The candidates have to clear the Class 12 examination with special aptitude in Vocal Music
MA: BA (Hons) in Vocal Music or any other subject from any UGC recognised University
M.Phil: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks
Ph.D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks.
Government Music College, Agartala, Tripura
BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)
BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)
BA (Music Vocal)
Eligibility criteria
The candidates have to clear HS (10+2) or equivalent examination.
Padmaja Naidu College of Music, Lakurdi, Bardhaman, West Bengal
BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)
BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)
BA (Music Vocal)
Eligibility criteria
(10+2) passed from any education board in India.
Tilak Maharastra Vidyapeeth, Pune
BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)
Diploma in Music
BA (Music Vocal)
What are the undergraduate music courses available?
BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)
BA (Museology)
BA (Hons) (Music)
BPA Music (Vocal)
BA (Hons) (Hindustani/ Karnatak Music)
BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)
BA (Hons) (Gurmat Sangeet)
BA (Hons) (Instrumental Music)
BA (Classical Hindustani Music)
Post graduate courses
MA (Gurmat Sangeet Gayan)
MA (Music Instrumental)
MA (Music Vocal)
MA (Mridangam)
MA (Bharatanatyam)
MA (Folk Music)
MA (Folklore Music)
M.Phil (Music)
D.Litt (Music)
D.Litt (Folk Music and Art)
Diploma
Post Graduate Diploma in Instrumentation
Post Graduate Diploma in Music (Tabla)
PGD Music Instrumental
Advanced Diploma in Carnatic Music (Vocal)
Diploma in Music
Certificate Courses
Certificate in Music Therapy
Certificate in Guitar
Certificate in Tabla
Certificate in Sitar
Colleges for Music courses
Govt. Music College (Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya) Maihar, Madhya Pradesh
Govt. Madhav Music College (Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya), Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
Govt. College of Music, Thiruvalyaru, Tami Nadu
Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu
Mahant Dershan Dass Mahila College, Muzaffarpur
Kamla Devi Sangit College, Raipur
College of Fine Arts, Bangalore, Karnataka
Jammu & Kashmir Government College of Music & Fine Arts, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Ajmer Music College, Ajmer, Rajasthan
College of Fine Arts, Indore
Govt. College of Music, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Career options
After graduation (BA), students can opt for careers like Songwriters, Music directors or teachers.
What are the careers available for students
Music Directors
Songwriters
Composers
Lyricist
Music teacher
The students can also work in various government/ private institutions as a teacher or in other designations.
