World Music Day 2018: Music composer or teacher; courses available in India

World Music Day: The ‘World Music Day’ also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ is an annual music celebration took place in and around 120 countries in the world World Music Day: The ‘World Music Day’ also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ is an annual music celebration took place in and around 120 countries in the world

World Music Day: Though ‘voice’ is an ardent quality of a musician, but if you want to make a career in this industry, or want to be a researcher or a teacher, a degree in ‘music’ will help you to fulfil your dream. On this ‘World Music Day’, we bring you the list of courses and colleges where you can take admissions.

World Music Day 2018: Undergraduate courses available in Colleges

Department of Music, Delhi University

Eligibility criteria:

MA: Bachelor’s degree in Music or any other stream from a UGC recognised University.

M.Phil: MA in the concerned or allied or allied subject from any UGC recognised University

Ph.D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University.

Department of Music, Mumbai University

Courses offered

Pre-Diploma in Shastriya Gayan

Diploma in Music courses

Shastriya Gayan

Sugam Sangeet Gayan

Swar Vadya

Tal Vadya

Degree courses

Hindustani Classical Vocal Music

Hindustani Classical Instrumental in Percussion (Tabla)

Hindustani Classical Instrumental in Non Percussion (Sitar)

Master in Hindustani Classical Vocal Music

M.Phil in Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal Course)

Rabindra Bharati University, West Bengal

BA (Hons) (Instrumental Music)

BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)

BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)

Eligibility criteria

Rabindra Sangeet

BA (Hons): The candidates have to pass Class 12 with special aptitude in Rabindra Sangeet

MA: BA (Hons/ Special) in Rabindra Sangeet or any other subject from UGC recognised University.

M Phil: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks

Ph D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55% marks.

Vocal Music

BA (Hons): The candidates have to clear the Class 12 examination with special aptitude in Vocal Music

MA: BA (Hons) in Vocal Music or any other subject from any UGC recognised University

M.Phil: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks

Ph.D: MA in the concerned or allied subject from any UGC recognised University with at least 55 per cent marks.

READ | World Music Day 2018: How it started, significance and all you need to know

Government Music College, Agartala, Tripura

BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)

BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)

BA (Music Vocal)

Eligibility criteria

The candidates have to clear HS (10+2) or equivalent examination.

Padmaja Naidu College of Music, Lakurdi, Bardhaman, West Bengal

BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)

BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)

BA (Music Vocal)

Eligibility criteria

(10+2) passed from any education board in India.

Tilak Maharastra Vidyapeeth, Pune

BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)

Diploma in Music

BA (Music Vocal)

What are the undergraduate music courses available?

BA (Hons) (Classical Vocal Music)

BA (Museology)

BA (Hons) (Music)

BPA Music (Vocal)

BA (Hons) (Hindustani/ Karnatak Music)

BA (Hons) (Rabindra Sangeet)

BA (Hons) (Gurmat Sangeet)

BA (Hons) (Instrumental Music)

BA (Classical Hindustani Music)

Post graduate courses

MA (Gurmat Sangeet Gayan)

MA (Music Instrumental)

MA (Music Vocal)

MA (Mridangam)

MA (Bharatanatyam)

MA (Folk Music)

MA (Folklore Music)

M.Phil (Music)

D.Litt (Music)

D.Litt (Folk Music and Art)

Diploma

Post Graduate Diploma in Instrumentation

Post Graduate Diploma in Music (Tabla)

PGD Music Instrumental

Advanced Diploma in Carnatic Music (Vocal)

Diploma in Music

Certificate Courses

Certificate in Music Therapy

Certificate in Guitar

Certificate in Tabla

Certificate in Sitar

Colleges for Music courses

Govt. Music College (Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya) Maihar, Madhya Pradesh

Govt. Madhav Music College (Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya), Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Govt. College of Music, Thiruvalyaru, Tami Nadu

Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu

Mahant Dershan Dass Mahila College, Muzaffarpur

Kamla Devi Sangit College, Raipur

College of Fine Arts, Bangalore, Karnataka

Jammu & Kashmir Government College of Music & Fine Arts, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Ajmer Music College, Ajmer, Rajasthan

College of Fine Arts, Indore

Govt. College of Music, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Career options

After graduation (BA), students can opt for careers like Songwriters, Music directors or teachers.

What are the careers available for students

Music Directors

Songwriters

Composers

Lyricist

Music teacher

The students can also work in various government/ private institutions as a teacher or in other designations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd