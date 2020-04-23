World Book Day 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches ‘#MyBookMyFriend’ campaign

“There could not be a better friend, a better strength, better motivator, and a better guide than books,” tweeted HRD minister. Image source: twitter.com/ DrRPNishank “There could not be a better friend, a better strength, better motivator, and a better guide than books,” tweeted HRD minister. Image source: twitter.com/ DrRPNishank

On the World Book Day, the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has launched a campaign on Twitter- ‘#MyBookMyFriend’. “There could not be a better friend, a better strength, better motivator, and a better guide than books,” according to a video uploaded on minister’s Twitter account.

The minister advised students to read books apart from their text books, and should make a habit of reading 3-4 books in a year.

साथियों, विश्व पुस्तक दिवस की आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

कहा गया है कि “जब आप एक पुस्तक खोलते हैं तो आप एक नई दुनिया खोलते हैं।

मेरा आग्रह है कि आप सभी एक पुस्तक पढ़कर उसके बारे में #MyBookMyFriend के साथ मुझे बताएं की आप इस समय कौन सी पुस्तक पढ़ रहें हैं |#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/ex3uhDH9kl — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 23, 2020

Nishank also urged everyone to read at least one book and share them on the social media using the hashtag ‘MyBookMyFriend’.

Today is #WorldBookDay, why don’t you start a new read? Or Submit your e-content on @NDLIndia!

Interested? Visit the portal now: https://t.co/DDpuYeBMvB.

Happy Reading! #WorldBookDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ASbrFbUc9e — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 23, 2020

The minister also appreciated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as they share what they are reading on social media platform.

“पुस्तकें जहाँ भी होंगी

वो स्वर्ग बन जाएगा”

विश्व पुस्तक दिवस की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं । pic.twitter.com/GV3CiXPgGt — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 23, 2020

Every year, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organises World Book Day on April 23. The day is intended to promote and spread awareness on reading, copyright issues and publishing. It was first celebrated in 1995, and the date was chosen in accordance to the birth and death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

