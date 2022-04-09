World Bank join hands with 11,000 teachers to provide internet access for every school in India, abroad

Central Square Foundation joined the World Bank, T4 Education and over 11,000 teachers from India and around the world today to call on governments, the international community and tech companies to work together to ensure every school in India and around the world has reliable internet access and enough devices to bring educational technology (EdTech) into every classroom to close global learning gaps.

The communiqué, issued after the Teacher Tech Summit 2022, also called for EdTech to be designed in collaboration with teachers and harnessed to reduce educational inequalities. It has been signed by leading organisations including Podar Education, Cambridge Partnership for Education, Scholastic, the Lemann Foundation, Save the Children, and Owl Ventures.

The Teacher Tech Summit Communiqué recognises that EdTech has the tremendous ability to close the global learning gaps that have been widened by the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute significantly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

However, its signatories believe that unless governments, the international community, tech companies, innovators, and educators reduce disparities in access, roll out comprehensive EdTech strategies, involve teachers throughout EdTech design processes, train teachers to use technology effectively to ensure EdTech works to improve learning outcomes and break down barriers for girls using EdTech, then we risk seeing those inequalities grow.