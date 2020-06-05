Work on building ‘Study in India’ brand: HRD to institutes of eminence

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Twitter/DrRPNishank) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Twitter/DrRPNishank)

“Reputed” institutes across India will work towards developing the brand of ‘Study in India’, the Minister of Human Resource Development has decided today. To ensure this, the ministry had ask directors from different IITs and other eminent educationists to come together and form a perception management action plan for building international reputation.

The announcement has come two days after the Times Higher Education (THE) in its Asia University ranking had said that Indian perimium institutes IITs are on a downward trend due to increased regional competition. The statement came even after eight Indian institutes secured a spot in the top 100 of the ranking index. The top-ranked Indian institute – IISc Bangalore too had dropped seven places as compared to last year. Earlier, seven IITs had boycotted the THE ranking.

In the meeting held by the HRD minister today, several other decisions were taken. All the institutes under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag were asked to submit a three-year vision document. A detailed project report (DPR) for IOEs is to be submitted immediately. Further, a project management unit is to be established in the Ministry of Human Resource Development for monitoring the works of the IOEs.

Pokhyriyal has also asked the ministry to immediately clear the pending approvals for construction and equipment related matters. He also said that issues related to private IOE institutions MOU’s were also discussed during the meeting.

The high-level meeting was attended by Minister of State, Sanjay Dhotre. Secretary Higher Education, Amit Khare, Chandra Sekhar JS (IOE), bureau heads of MHRD and directors and Vice-Chancellors of various IOEs also e-attended the meeting.

