Won’t protest: Nirma University students made to give undertaking

A few students of Institute of Law from the Ahmedabad-based private university participated in a protest outside Gandhi Ashram on December 17. (Picture for representational purpose) A few students of Institute of Law from the Ahmedabad-based private university participated in a protest outside Gandhi Ashram on December 17. (Picture for representational purpose)

Nirma University’s Institute of Law has sought an undertaking from a few of its students who took part in a recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that they would refrain from participating in any protest in the future.

The university also sent an advisory to their parents, asking them to “counsel” their wards.

A few students of Institute of Law from the Ahmedabad-based private university participated in a protest outside Gandhi Ashram on December 17. Out of more than a dozen students who participated in the protest, around five were asked to give the undertaking. They were identified by the university from pictures published by local newspapers.

The university administration’s message to the parents of these students stated, “…The Police and Intelligence Bureau-IB have taken details of your ward from us. We have counselled the students to refrain from any such activities and expect support from your side also. This is also to inform you that if your ward continuous to participate in protests, the police might create a record against him.”

The university is located in Sola police station area. In-charge of the police station J P Jadeja said a “letter of solidarity” had emerged on the social media in which a student organisation of Nirma University had expressed support to Jamia Millia Islamia students. “We did not find it a serious issue. Police have not submitted any list of students to the university.”

Video | CAA protest: Do you think what you did was right, asks PM Modi

Ashish Desai, Dean, Student Affairs, Nirma University, admitted taking such an undertaking from the students. “How can they protest in the name of Nirma University? They used the letterhead of Nirma Institute of Law Student Activity Association (NILSAA),” said Desai, also head, corporate affairs at Nirma Limited.

Abhishek Khandelwal, one of the protesters who is an alumnus of the institute and obtained permission from police for a protest outside Gandhi Ashram, declined that the university’s name was used in the protest. “We did not participate in the protest under the name of the university but in our individual capacity.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App