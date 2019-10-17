Women teachers in UP govt institutions get Karwa Chauth holiday

For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared holiday for married women teachers in state-run schools on the occasion of ‘Karwa Chauth’ festival on Thursday.

Teachers engaged in higher, secondary and basic education department have been allowed to avail of the leave, an official said. This also applied to under-graduate and post-graduate college teachers.

Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh R P Mishra said women keep fast on the occasion of ‘Karwa Chauth’ and hence, they deserve to get some rest. ‘Karwa Chauth’ is observed by Hindu women, especially in northern India, for the safety and longevity of their husbands.