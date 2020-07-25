Women Startup Programme 2020: IIM-Nagpur, Bangalore invite applications for free training course

Applications are open at nsrcel.org (Image: Pexels/Representational) Applications are open at nsrcel.org (Image: Pexels/Representational)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur and Bangalore have tied-up to launch ‘Women Startup Program 2020’. The programme aims to support women entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their idea into a business venture and enhancing their entrepreneurial and managerial skills. The programme, claims IIM-Nagpur, focuses on providing entrepreneurs, especially from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, accessible and affordable learning to develop their capabilities.

For the latest cohort, early-stage ideas start-ups which are not more than 12-months-old will be shortlisted for the first phase. The programme will commence with a five-week training through Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to be offered on the Swayam platform. The second and third phases of the programme will have the selected entrepreneurs undergo a two-month virtual launchpad programme, followed by a six-month incubation program designed by Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED), the incubator of IIM-Nagpur and NSRCEL, the startup and innovation hub at IIM Bangalore.

By the end of the programme, the applicants will present their product or prototype and pitch to a screening committee. They will also have access to legal and compliance support extended to all alumni of the programme. They also get the opportunity to pitch to investors. Throughout the process, they are monitored and offered constant support by InFED and NSRCEL, including physical and virtual infrastructure, claims IIM-Nagpur.

The applications are open for the course and interested can apply at nsrcel.org. There will not be any programme fee. The last date to apply is August 21. Women who are Indian nationals and above 18-years of age, having a full-time or co-ownership of a venture can apply.

Through programmes including MPWE, Women Startup Program, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, NSRCEL claims to have successfully impacted 15,000 women entrepreneurs across early-stage ventures as well as ventures ready to scale up.

