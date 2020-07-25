Women outnumber men in MICA’s class of 2022

Commenting on the increase in female representation, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said, Admissions at MICA are purely based on merit. (Twitter@MICA_Ahmedabad) Commenting on the increase in female representation, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said, Admissions at MICA are purely based on merit. (Twitter@MICA_Ahmedabad)

MICA, Ahmedabad has set a new record of gender diversity in its incoming class of 2022, where nearly 90 per cent of the students in Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), nearly 70 per cent of those in Crafting Creative Communications (CCC) programme and 55 per cent of the students in the flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) are women.

The new batch of PGP has a total of 119 female students and 97 male students as against 103 female students and 113 male students last year. For the FPM doctoral programme this year, there are 7 female students and 1 male student, whereas for CCC, out of 41 students, 27 are female and 14 are male students.

For Deveshi Jaisalmeria, student of the flagship programme who hails from Jaipur, choosing MICA was mainly for its congenial environment.

She said, “At MICA, we do not just study, but we learn in a congenial environment. Here, we do not differentiate or deconstruct gender, instead we celebrate its diversity. The faculties as well as the students are supportive and friendly. Here, ideas are not discarded. Instead, they are nurtured. In my opinion, this makes MICA unique.”

Another female student of the batch, Shrutika Chaudhary from Noida said, “We have always heard about universities, especially B-schools striving for gender diversity, but coming to MICA, I know it’s not all talk but reality. My batch has a ratio of 119 females to 97 males, and not just in batch size, but in faculties, committees, panel discussions there is equal representation of both genders. MICA gives a sense of inclusivity to all of us, lets its students’ spirits run free, there are no limitations set to our ideas and thoughts.”

Commenting on the increase in female representation, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said, “Admissions at MICA are purely based on merit. Our entrance test MICAT not only tests analytical skills but also creative skills of the students. It is because of this difference that MICAns stand out. Women are naturally creative. As a result, without any preference being granted to them, they stand out in our tests. We also have a substantial proportion of women faculty members – now nearing 50 per cent.”

Dr Preeti Shroff, Dean, MICA, said, “We are delighted to see the growing number of female students represented across all programmes at MICA. These qualified women professionals arrive from all over India and contribute to a women-friendly campus, caring community and exciting academic learning culture…”

“Based on my interactions with students, I would say that women students find MICA to be a safe space where diverse views are welcomed, and equal opportunity is provided to all genders,” said Professor Ruchi Tewari, Chair, Admissions at MICA.

