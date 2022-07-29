Withdraw recognition of private universities, if found in violation: Jharkhand governor

July 29, 2022 5:34:34 pm
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has asked officials to withdraw recognition of private universities if found violating the norms set by the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the government, a release here said.
Bais, during a review meeting with the officials of higher and technical education department at Raj Bhavan, said that it was imperative to ensure that a university had adequate land, building and infrastructure before recognition is granted to it, according to the release issued on Thursday.
The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of universities, said that he had found institutes were running with insufficient resources, with UGC norms and government rules not getting followed in some cases.
“Vice-chancellors have been directed to follow norms and develop basic infrastructure. In the interest of students, it is necessary for private universities to comply with all parameters,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Harmanpreet Kaur scores fifty as India finish at 154/8
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan
Some schools hit hard by virus make few changes for new year
Bobby Deol shares rare photo with mom Prakash Kaur, fans wish Dharmendra was featured too
IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike over fee hike
A Holy Conspiracy movie review: Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin Shah make this legal drama engaging
Motivational speaker Nupur Tewari talks about India-Japan business potential
Bombay HC seeks WFI’s response to plea against dissolution of Pawar-led Maharashtra Wrestling Association committee
Kumud Mishra: ‘Commercial films are important as they create a space for small independent movies’
UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- The impact of social media on young India’s mental health
Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach
Evidence tampering case: Kerala HC seeks report on delay in trial of minister
International Tiger Day: Posts galore on social media praising the striped cat