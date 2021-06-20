With mostly 100% pass percentage in Class 10 boards, schools gear up to accommodate extra students in Class 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CISCE and almost all state boards have decided to evaluate Class 10 students based on an alternative strategy this year. The students will be marked based on their performance in internal assessments. The marking scheme has also directed the schools to provide grace marks wherever needed. Some state boards have already released the Class 10 results while others will soon do so.

While last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 students of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) was 64.59 per cent (2.17 lakh of 3.37 lakh), this year, 100 per cent of 3.17 lakh students have been declared pass. Around than 1 lakh extra students (35 per cent) will be joining Class 11 in Haryana schools this year.

Jagbir Singh, chairman, BSEH, said that students in the state often quit education after Class 10, so not all the promoted students will join the next class. Since private schools in Haryana enrol around 28 lakh students (all classes included) and government schools have 22 lakh students, he is hopeful that the state will be able to accommodate the extra students in government schools.

“The government has cancelled the exams and the boards had to opt for the best suitable solution. The situation appears to be improving in July and if there would have been slight deferment, then the situation would have been different,” he added.

Similarly, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) recently declared Class 10 results with a 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2020, 73.62 per cent of the 3.84 lakh students who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 had been declared pass. This year, all the 4.46 lakh will be joining Class 11.

CGBSE secretary VK Goyal said that students who pass these exams often remain in the same school, hence infrastructure will not be a challenge while accommodating these extra students.

“There are sufficient teachers working in Chhattisgarh schools and around 8,000-10,000 teachers have been recently recruited. These teachers will be deployed to tutor these students. Besides, it is expected that the current academic session is also likely to be conducted online and hence, the student-teacher ratio should not suffer,” he told indianexpress.com.

A total of 11 lakh students had appeared for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 examination in 2020 and only 60.64 per cent (6,67,040) students had qualified. However, with the alternative evaluation strategy in place, the board is expecting all the students to pass this year, said Dinesh Patel, secretary, GSHSEB.

“At the school level, we can admit 8.5 lakh students in Class 11. This year, we are expecting that more students will have to be accommodated. Hence, we are trying to increase the number of students in each class. Schools that will have an unmanageable strength in a class will be allowed to run in two shifts,” said Patel.

Based on the 2015-16 data by the Ministry of Education, the student-teacher ratio in senior secondary classes was 34:1 (1 teacher for 34 students), which ideally should be 25:1. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also advocates that the pupil-teacher ratio should be 30:1, but it seems to be a far-fetched goal in the current scenario. Patel agreed that the ratio will be distorted and teachers will be overworked.

Around 91 per cent of students of the CBSE-affiliated schools had passed Class 10 exams last year and the pass percentage is expected to go higher. The central board has also directed schools to provide grace marks to students.

“Grace marks do not necessarily mean pass promotion. CBSE has kept an option of compartment for students who will not achieve the minimum marks but those who can be passed with a mark or two will be provided grace marks. The pass percentage can go a bit higher. There should be no issue of accommodating extra students in CBSE private schools, but government schools under the board can get troubled. These schools, including KVs, Navodaya Vidyalaya have already been given the provision of recruiting adhoc and guest teachers,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, told indianexpress.com.

On the contrary, Asha Singh, chemistry teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector-22, Rohini, says that the pass percentage for CBSE schools will be 100 per cent this year.

“In every school, around 2-3 students fail in Class 10 every year as they often get 20 marks in internal assessment and only 33 marks are required to pass. This year, almost all will get passed. But, the increased pass percentage will not impact individual schools as students will then join different streams and will any be filtered out in at least three sections,” she added.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is yet to release the result of Class 10 and 12 but an increase in pass percentage is expected. The board has released the evaluation criteria where 50 per cent weightage will be provided to class 9 marks and 50 percentage to internal assessments of class 10. A total of 10,03,666 students had appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha in 2020 and 8,43,305 (84 per cent) of them had passed it.

“Some schools have more number of teachers, while some have comparatively lesser. Overall, we have sufficient resources and teachers to accommodate all the students who will be joining in Class 11 this year,” said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of WBBSE.