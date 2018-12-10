With over 16 lakh, this is the largest ‘CTET’ exams: Director Anurag Tripathi

Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) that was conducted on Sunday, November 9, 2018, at 2144 centres in 92 cities across the country. This year, around 16,91,088 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 58 per cent candidates were female, 33,107-differently abled and 199-transgender, said CBSE secretary and CTET director Anurag Tripathy.

“For smooth and fair conduct of exam CBSE had set up 2144 examination centres for paper 1 and 1892 examination centres for paper 2 across the country and deployed 100 city coordinators, 2296 centre superintendents, 3208 observers, and 730 officers/ officials,” Anurag Tripathy said.

From this year, the candidates will get certificates in digital format. “Saving of a huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and most importantly large scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE’s commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,” said Triptahi.

“The marksheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director.