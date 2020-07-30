With few resources & full-time jobs, night school students cross Class X milestone

Elated about his score of 54 per cent, Raju Vabale plans to pursue his dream of enrolling in a hotel management course. (Representational) Elated about his score of 54 per cent, Raju Vabale plans to pursue his dream of enrolling in a hotel management course. (Representational)

When Ubeid Khan, 17, celebrated his Class X SSC results, in which he scored 60.40 per cent, he didn’t do so with his family members or classmates. He celebrated with workers of the cake shop he works at, while his mother, a watchwoman at a college in Talegaon, completed her daily shift.

“I am the first one from my family to study till Class X. My mother has only studied till Class V… my father left us when I was young and soon after, I had to take up a job to earn an income, and had to leave school. It has been three years I have been making cakes at the cake shop. Both my mother and I earn Rs 8,500 a month. It was, however, my employers who guided me to join the Poona Night School and complete my studies,” said Khan.

He now wishes to pursue a diploma in engineering to become a mechanical engineer, so that he is able to provide better education opportunities for his younger siblings, who live in Pundibari in West Bengal. “My mother and I hardly get to visit my siblings back in our village. In fact, it has been so long that I can’t even speak Bengali that much. But I do want to continue working hard to make it easier for my mother and siblings,” he said.

Raju Vabale, 28, who has worked as a clothes salesman in Tulsibaug for the last 10 years, has a similar story. “Due to financial constraints, I had to leave school and take up a job while my elder sister completed her study. I earn around 12,000 a month now while my mother, who works as a domestic help, earns Rs 3,000 per month,” said Vabale.

Elated about his score of 54 per cent, Vabale plans to pursue his dream of enrolling in a hotel management course.

His mouth full of celebratory peda from his employers, Vabale said he had tremendous support from them as well as his family. “My sister, who has completed Class XII, helped me with my studies. She will guide me as I take up commerce stream in the night school. My employers also gave me time to study when exams were round the corner,” he said.

